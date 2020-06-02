'50 Shades' star in the pink with Cong Tri outfit

In her "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" interview on May 29, the actress donned a fuchsia dress with dramatic oversized puff sleeve from Tri's Spring-Summer 2020 collection, introduced at New York Fashion Week last September.

Johnson commented on her quarantine routine during the show, calling for donations in support of Covid-19 patients.

Dakota Johnson blossoms in Cong Tri’s flamboyant creation. Photo courtesy Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The design was previously chosen by American model Halima Aden for the cover of Essence, as well as Vogue India.

Dakota Johnson is an American actress and model famous for playing Anastasia Steele in the "50 Shades" film series, which scored her a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Rising Star Award nomination in 2016. Besides, she has appeared in many Gucci, Saint Laurent, Dior, etc. campaigns.

Cong Tri is a rising Vietnamese fashion designer. In January, fashion website Fashionista called Tri part of a "new generation of designers poised to shake over the red carpet."

After his participation in New York Fashion Week in February and September 2019, several celebrities, including American actresses Sandra Oh, Sienna Miller, Julia Garner and singer Camila Cabello have been seen in his designs.

Last month, American Kelly Rowland wore a dazzling turquoise dress by Cong Tri in the Blind audition episode of The Voice Australia. In March, rising American female rapper Lizzo also appeared in a oversized yellow Tri dress on the cover of Glamour.