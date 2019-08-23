World records holder bubble man returns to perform in Hanoi

Bubble artist Fan Yang in one of his shows. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

The artist of Vietnamese-Hungarian ethnicity will perform every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening at Bubble World, Yang’s newly-opened amusement center at the Vincom mega mall on Minh Khai Street, Hai Ba Trung District.

For the upcoming holiday, he will perform on four consecutive days (August 30 to September 2).

Hoai Anh, representative of the Dong Do Show, the agency that is promoting Fan Yang’s shows, said that each show would have two parts: a tableau for kids and Fan Yang’s bubble world. It would also include magic shows and skits performed by other Vietnamese artists.

Ticket prices range from VND150,000 to 350,000 ($6.4-15). Entrance is free for children under 3.

Yang, whose late mother was Vietnamese, said he will have more shows in Vietnam because his mother always wanted him to inspire Vietnamese children.

Starting his first performance in 1984, Fan Yang has set 19 world records related to bubbles. He currently lives in Canada with his wife, son and daughter, all of whom are also bubble artists who perform regularly on two stages in New York (USA).

Yang has performed in Vietnam earlier as a part of the world-touring Gazillion Bubble Show.