V-pop prince scales Billboard's Social 50 chart

The V-pop prince finished in 28th spot in this week's Social 50, a weekly chart by American entertainment website Billboard ranking musicians based on their online popularity across multiple social media platforms.

Tung's recent career milestone followed his recent hit "Co Chac Yeu La Day" (Isn't This Love), combining the grenres of R&B and hip hop.

Released on July 5 to 901,000 viewers, the Vietnamese MV was the fourth most successful premiere on the online video-sharing platform, just below South Korean groups BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" and "Kill This Love", as well as BTS's "On".

The MV has raked in over 57 million views on YouTube as of Thursday.

This makes Tung the first Vietnamese artist to grace the global ranking and the second act in South East Asia after SB19, a five-member Filipino boy band, in December 2019.

He also became the third Vietnamese artist to enter Billboard's chart system after My Tam (#10 World Album) and Dang Mai Phuong (#21 Billboard Adult Contemporary Indicator Chart).

At 26, Tung already has a slew of hits as well as many accolades under his belt, including an MTV Europe Music Award and inclusion in the 2018 Forbes 30 Under 30 list in Vietnam.