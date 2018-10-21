Vietnamese diva My Tam performs live to full house South Korea Mỹ Tâm hát "Muộn màng là từ lúc"

The concert, titled “My Tam, First Love”, was held at the Jangchung Gymnasium in central Seoul. It was an important landmark in her career, because holding a concert in a foreign country meant meeting regional coverage requirements and having the financial resources to organize it.

Besides Vietnamese fans living in South Korea, many fans flew from Vietnam to attend her concert, attesting to her popularity. Tickets were sold out few days ahead of the concert.

Tam wore a Vietnamese traditional dress, ao dai, created by designer Cong Tri, as she sang many of her hits.

She also performed songs from her latest album, Tam 9. The album, with South Korean producer Cho Sung Jin participating in its production, was released last December. It sold over 10,000 records in the first week and peaked at number 10 on the Billboard World Album chart, making her the first Vietnamese artist to gain that distinction.

My Tam also wore the traditional South Korean dress hanbok during a performance with Khac Hung, producer of her album Tam 9.

The pop star changed into different outfits during the concert, depending on the mood of the song.

South Korean dancers joined Tam on the stage.

Tam sang “Please Forget Me” in both Vietnamese and Korean. She’d performed a Korean version of her hit song at Seoul’s AMN Big Concert in September, which was well received by both Korean as well as Vietnamese audiences.

Fans showered her with gifts during the concert.

She took selfies with fans after the concert.

My Tam is one of the most decorated artists in Vietnam, having won many international awards including Best Asian Artist at the 2012 Mnet Asian Music Awards, Best Southeast Asia Act at the 2013 MTV European Music and Asia’s Music Legend award at the Top Asia Corporate Ball 2014.

She was also the first and only Vietnamese pop singer to perform at the annual DMC Festival at Sangam, Seoul on September 9.