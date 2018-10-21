VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

Vietnamese diva My Tam performs live to full house South Korea

By Thanh Thanh   October 21, 2018 | 10:41 pm GMT+7

Singer My Tam passed a new milestone in her career with her first live performance in Seoul on Saturday.

Mỹ Tâm hát "Muộn màng là từ lúc"
 
 

Vietnamese diva My Tam performs live to full house South Korea

Vietnamese diva My Tam performs live to full house South Korea

The concert, titled “My Tam, First Love”, was held at the Jangchung Gymnasium in central Seoul. It was an important landmark in her career, because holding a concert in a foreign country meant meeting regional coverage requirements and having the financial resources to organize it.

Besides Vietnamese fans living in South Korea, many fans flew from Vietnam to attend her concert, attesting to her popularity. Tickets were sold out few days ahead of the concert.

Vietnamese diva My Tam performs live to full house South Korea - 1

Tam wore a Vietnamese traditional dress, ao dai, created by designer Cong Tri, as she sang many of her hits.

Vietnamese diva My Tam performs live to full house South Korea - 2

She also performed songs from her latest album, Tam 9. The album, with South Korean producer Cho Sung Jin participating in its production, was released last December. It sold over 10,000 records in the first week and peaked at number 10 on the Billboard World Album chart, making her the first Vietnamese artist to gain that distinction.

Vietnamese diva My Tam performs live to full house South Korea - 3

My Tam also wore the traditional South Korean dress hanbok during a performance with Khac Hung, producer of her album Tam 9.

Vietnamese diva My Tam performs live to full house South Korea - 4

The pop star changed into different outfits during the concert, depending on the mood of the song.

Vietnamese diva My Tam performs live to full house South Korea - 5

South Korean dancers joined Tam on the stage.

Vietnamese diva My Tam performs live to full house South Korea - 6

Tam sang “Please Forget Me” in both Vietnamese and Korean. She’d performed a Korean version of her hit song at Seoul’s AMN Big Concert in September, which was well received by both Korean as well as Vietnamese audiences.

Vietnamese diva My Tam performs live to full house South Korea - 7

Fans showered her with gifts during the concert.

Vietnamese diva My Tam performs live to full house South Korea - 8

She took selfies with fans after the concert.

My Tam is one of the most decorated artists in Vietnam, having won many international awards including Best Asian Artist at the 2012 Mnet Asian Music Awards, Best Southeast Asia Act at the 2013 MTV European Music and Asia’s Music Legend award at the Top Asia Corporate Ball 2014.

She was also the first and only Vietnamese pop singer to perform at the annual DMC Festival at Sangam, Seoul on September 9.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam diva My Tam performs live 4 000 audiences South Korea
 
Read more
‘Mr. Lizard’ in Saigon sells iguanas as a hobby

‘Mr. Lizard’ in Saigon sells iguanas as a hobby

A poster child for teaching kids with disabilities in Vietnam

A poster child for teaching kids with disabilities in Vietnam

We are stuck on him: Vietnamese man attracts knives, tables

We are stuck on him: Vietnamese man attracts knives, tables

I have more pressure, but want no favors: female pilot

I have more pressure, but want no favors: female pilot

Five destinations with terrific terraced fields for an October visit in Vietnam

Five destinations with terrific terraced fields for an October visit in Vietnam

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

In pictures: the best of Vietnam this week

I want mommy: Australian’s 17-year-search for Vietnamese mother continues

I want mommy: Australian’s 17-year-search for Vietnamese mother continues

 
go to top