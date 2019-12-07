Rapper Den Vau most streamed artist in Vietnam: Spotify

Rapper Den Vau is famous in the underground and independent music scene in Saigon. Photo by VnExpress.

The world’s biggest music streaming service has released its annual year-end report called "Wrapped," which lists the year’s most-streamed artists and tracks in different countries. The results are based on more than 248 million users' listening habits around the world.

Vietnamese diva My Tam came in second, followed by Prince of Indie music Thai Vu and V-pop prince Son Tung M-TP.

Den Vau, whose real name is Nguyen Duc Cuong, has been making music for 10 years, was famous in the underground and independent music scene in Saigon. With multi-million views for his hits, Den has become an icon for Vietnamese rap music lovers in recent years.

Vau first caught wider public attention when a song that he collaborated with Linh Cao, "Dua Nhau Di Tron" (Run Away), went viral online in 2016.

His latest song "Hai Trieu Nam" (Two Million Years), which features singer Bien, has amassed 35 million views and 570,000 likes on YouTube at the time of writing. Den Vau is one of the few Vietnamese artists who have gained success via the underground and indie-underground music scene.

Unlike most others who follow the popular trend of rapping about money, cars and women, Den Vau’s songs are reflections on his journey and experiences in life.

"Listening to the music of Den Vau, I can always find myself in every song," said Thanh Truc, a Vietnamese fan.

Musician Ho Hoai Anh commented: "The special features of Den Vau are the lyrics and the story of his songs that make listeners see themselves in it."

"Hay Trao Cho Anh" (Give It To Me) by Vietnamese pop sensation Son Tung M-TP, which was released July 1 this year, featuring rapper Snoop Dogg and starring American singer Madison Beer, ranked third on the list of five most streamed songs in Vietnam.

"Senorita" by American singer Camila Cabello and Canadian artist Shawn Mendes took first place; followed by "Boy With Luv" by South Korean boy band BTS and American singer Halsey.

The "7 Rings" hit recorded by American singer Ariana Grande was the fourth most streamed track in Vietnam, and in fifth place was the pop song "Let Me Down Slowly" by American male singer Alec Benjamin.

Meanwhile, American singer Taylor Swift, one of the world's best-selling pop stars, was the most listened to female artist in Vietnam.

The music streaming service was launched in Vietnam last year. Spotify is currently available in 65 markets in the world.