Pilgrim horde descends on Hanoi's Perfume Pagoda

The Huong Tich Cave had no empty space on Tuesday, two days before the festival officially opens.

At the entrance to the cave, the words "Nam Thien De Nhat Dong" (The Best Cave in the South Sky) was carved in 1770 by Lord Trinh Sam of the Trinh family that ruled the country at the time.

To get to Huong Tich Cave, people spend total VND130,000 ($5.59), including entry ticket and ferry ticket and then climb over a kilometer of mountain road.