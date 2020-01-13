VnExpress International
Modern Talking pops back to Vietnam

By Nguyen An   January 13, 2020 | 04:19 pm GMT+7

The German duo will perform with singer Sandra in Hanoi on March 7 during its third appearance in Vietnam.

The duo will perform hits including "You're My Heart, You're My Soul", "Cheri Cheri Lady", and "You Can Win If You Want". German singer Sandra will sing "(I'll Never Be) Maria Magdalena", "Everlasting Love", "Hiroshima", "In The Heat of The Night" and "Heaven Can Wait", all familiar to Vietnamese music lovers.

Thomas Anders, lead singer, joked he was afraid the Vietnamese audience would get bored so invited singer Sandra to provide the show some kick.

Modern Talking’s music is still widely played in Vietnam. In March 2018, a crowd of nearly 4,000 people gathered for a concert staged by Anders in Hanoi. 

Thomas Anders performs at a concert. Photo by Shutterstock/Review News.

Formed in 1984, Modern Talking is Germany's most successful pop duo, with many of their songs reaching international audiences. They have sold over 130 million records, including eight million copies of debut single "You're My Heart, You're My Soul" (1985).

Sandra, or Sandra Ann Lauer, enjoyed mainstream popularity in the 1980s and early 1990s. With over 30 million records sold worldwide, she won the title as most successful German female disco/pop vocalist.

The concert will be held at Vietnam National Convention Center, Pham Hung Street, Nam Tu Liem District, Hanoi. Ticket prices start at VND 1 million ($43.27). For more information, click here.

