K-pop band Super Junior to perform in Vietnam

Super Junior performed in Hanoi at a music show in October 2010. Photo by Ngoisao

The show, called V-Heartbeat, will be held at the Hoa Binh Theatre.

However, two members of the boy band, Heechul and Siwon, will not perform at this event due to personal commitments.

Another K-pop star who will perform in this month’s show is Chung-ha, a female singer who rose to fame through a Korean reality show called Produce 101 in 2016. Chung-ha was once a member of the female group I.O.I, and later debuted as a solo artist after the group disbanded.

Vietnamese artists who will perform at the upcoming concert include pop stars Vu Cat Tuong, Thanh Duy, Thanh Hung and Anh Tu.

Super Junior is considered one of the most successful K-pop boy bands. They made their debut in 2005 and have produced many hits like "Sorry Sorry", "Bonamana", "Mr Simple", "Miracle" and "Black Suit". Their latest release was the mini-album "One More Time" in October 2018.

Super Junior has performed in Vietnam several times as a group and separately. In 2010, the band performed in Hanoi at a music show to raise awareness of human trafficking. It also a live concert called Super Show 3 in May 2011 in the southern province of Binh Duong.