Jack (L) and K-ICM are two of the most popular Vietnamese singers in V-pop. Photo courtesy of Jack and K-ICM.

The duo, who have been breaking V-pop records with multimillion-views hits in 2019, were most prominent in the list of 10 most viewed Vietnamese music videos, with three of their music videos occupying the top three positions, according to the 2019 YouTube Rewind report for the Vietnamese market released by the U.S.-based video-sharing platform on Saturday.

The duo’s ‘Bac Phan’ (Ill Fate), released on April 16 this year, was the most viewed in Vietnam with more than 255 million YouTube views. Another of their MVs, "Song Gio" (Ups And Downs) also took the second spot on the list with 231 million views.

Jack’s MV ‘Hong Nhan’ (Beauty) came in third with 180 million views, followed by "Hay Trao Cho Anh" (Give It To Me) by Vietnamese pop sensation Son Tung M-TP, featuring rapper Snoop Dogg and starring American singer Madison Beer (172 million views).

K-ICM and Jack duo dominate YouTube MV rankings in Vietnam Jack và K-ICM lại tạo 'bão view' với MV 'Sóng gió' A trailer of MV "Song Gio" (Ups And Downs) of duo K-ICM and Jack.

Jack and K-ICM won the Best New Asian Artist Vietnam prize at South Korea's 2019 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA 2019) this week.

YouTuber Hau Hoang has also seen a booming 2019 with her Vietnamese video "Nhung Chi Dai Hoc Duong" (School’s Big Female Boss) being chosen the most outstanding of the year in Vietnam, garnering 121 million views.

Vietnam is among the five biggest global markets for YouTube, along with four other Asian countries, India, Indonesia, Japan and Thailand, YouTube’s Asia Pacific regional director Ajay Vidyasagar said in April.