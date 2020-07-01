History of "ao dai" revealed in Saigon exhibit

|
The "ao dai" exhibit is organized along Saigon's Nguyen Hue pedestrian street to mark the 44th anniversary of the day Saigon-Gia Dinh was officially named after Ho Chi Minh. Dozens of outfits from the Ao Dai Museum are on display, depicting their historic development.
|
In the 19th century, ao nam than (five-part dress), create from two pieces of fabric, gained popularity. The four parts represent the parents of married couples, with the fifth symbolizing the wearer themselves. The outfit always had five buttons, representing Five Constant Virtues in Confucianism, including Kindness, Decorum, Uprightness, Wisdom and Faithfulness.
|
In the 20th century, the Nguyen Dynasty, Vietnam's last feudal rulers (1802-1945), were strict when it came to wearing "ao dai" in the palace. All patterns, materials and designs were regulated carefully. As the dyed fabric could easily fade, "ao dai" at the palace were hung and put in wooden boxes with incense instead of being washed.
|
Renovated dresses depicting a host of styles and designs were created by artist Nguyen Cat Tuong in 1934. These new designs included collarless, puff shoulder, and short sleeve dresses.
|
From right to left: high-collar "ao dai", "ao dai" with raglan sleeves and midi "ao dai". In the 1950s, the popularity of corsets made "ao dai chit eo" (ao dai with waspy waist) with high collars fashionable in showing off curves. In 1958, director Thai Truc Nha invented ao dai with boat necks, helping women show off their shoulders and feel more comfortable.
|
From right to left: hippy "ao dai", hand-drawn "ao dai" and brocade "ao dai". Later in the1950s, young Saigonese were influenced by the American "Live fast, die young" motto, so they opted for colorful "ao dai" with lightweight materials and floral patterns.
|
The exhibition also introduces wedding outfits popular among several ethnic minorities in Vietnam.
|
"Ao dai" designed by Vietnamese designer Thuan Viet were introduced at a fashion show on June 27, 2020.
|
The exhibition, held by local authorities from June 26, has attracted thousands of Saigonese.
Photos by Quynh Tran