History of "ao dai" revealed in Saigon exhibit

The "ao dai" exhibit is organized along Saigon's Nguyen Hue pedestrian street to mark the 44th anniversary of the day Saigon-Gia Dinh was officially named after Ho Chi Minh. Dozens of outfits from the Ao Dai Museum are on display, depicting their historic development.



"Ao tu than" (four-part dress) had been worn by Vietnamese women since the 11th century. According to fashion designer Si Hoang, "ao tu than" used to be made of brown fabric without buttons, women normally tying them up while working. Older women wore dark plastrons inside their "ao tu than", while the young opted for red or pink.