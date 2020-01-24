Saigon museum dresses the part to tell an ao dai story

The Ao dai Museum on Long Thuan Street, District 9, was built and designed by fashion designer Sy Hoang. It opened in 2014 and is one of two private museums in Ho Chi Minh City.

The oblong exhibit, 200 square meters wide with a double tiled roof, displays approximately 150 ao dai designs. It carries a brief written history of the dress and also features the dresses worn by famous Vietnamese women who’ve made great political and social contributions to the country in the 20th century.