Heavy gold chains shackle American rapper Lil Jon in Vietnam

"Vietnam got me hemmed up over my iceeeee smh," Jon commented, posting a photo on his Instagram account. He had returned the airport after a performance in Saigon.

Lil Jon performs at an event in the U.S. Photo by Shuttlestock/Debby Wong.

He told his fans later that he got detained in Vietnam last Friday and had to call the U.S. Embassy to come for help. He then posted a picture of his jewelry on a table and three men who appeared to inspecting his gold chain collection.

Lil Jon told the news site TMZ that he was detained at the airport for about 6 hours due to his jewelry. He also told hip hop magazine XXL that he was unaware he had to declare any jewelry worth over $12,000 to Vietnamese authorities before departing. His collection was valued at around $400,000.

Lil Jon (Jonathan Smith), born in 1971, is an American rapper, songwriter, record producer and DJ. He has become one of the most recognized rappers and producers in the industry.