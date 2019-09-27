VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Hanoi art exhibition colors ‘Endless Inspiration’ of female nudity

By Long Nguyen   September 27, 2019 | 08:23 pm GMT+7

Hanoi’s first ever exhibition of nude paintings displays nearly 70 artworks portraying different aspects of feminine beauty.

The "Endless Inspiration" exhibition, held September 26-29 at the art gallery of Vietnam University of Fine Arts, has 64 works by 30 Vietnamese artists.

This is the first time that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has approved an exhibition of nude paintings in Vietnam.

Tam Trang (White Bath) by Trinh Minh Huong shown at the Endless Inspiration exhibition.

"Tam Trang" (White Bath) by Trinh Minh Huong shown at the "Endless Inspiration" exhibition.

"People think that nude art is a sensitive topic, but the majority of art students are familiar with it. They all learn about it at university because the human body is the most wonderful thing on Earth," organizer Pham Huyen Kieu said at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Kieu said that it took 2 months to select the artworks, contact collectors and artists before applying for approval from the authorities. This is also the first time nude artworks from many Vietnamese artists have been brought together for the public.

Painter Luong Xuan Doan, Vice Chairman of Vietnam Fine Arts Association, said the exhibition was evidence that the Vietnamese contemporary art scene has been changing. Exhibitions of nude art used to be restricted in Vietnam.

The first photo exhibition of nude art in Hanoi opened last year. The first ever exhibition of nude photographs in the country was held in Ho Chi Minh City in September 2017, when photographer Hao Nhien displayed more than 50 of his works.

The "Endless Inspiration" exhibition is held at 42 Yet Kieu Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi. Entrance is free and open to the public.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam nude nude artworks nude painting exhibition Hanoi fine arts
 
Read more
Vietnamese film with romantic spirit to premiere in the U.S.

Vietnamese film with romantic spirit to premiere in the U.S.

In Vietnam, men parade but women rule at a festival called 'Kate'

In Vietnam, men parade but women rule at a festival called 'Kate'

Tokyo film festival to screen two Vietnamese works

Tokyo film festival to screen two Vietnamese works

Ancient village to replace Kong: Skull Island film set

Ancient village to replace Kong: Skull Island film set

Sotheby's acknowledgement of fake paintings a welcome first step: experts

Sotheby's acknowledgement of fake paintings a welcome first step: experts

Vietnamese movie withdrawn from Busan International Film Festival

Vietnamese movie withdrawn from Busan International Film Festival

Action flick Furie to compete at Oscars 2020

Action flick Furie to compete at Oscars 2020

 
go to top