Hanoi art exhibition colors ‘Endless Inspiration’ of female nudity

The "Endless Inspiration" exhibition, held September 26-29 at the art gallery of Vietnam University of Fine Arts, has 64 works by 30 Vietnamese artists.

This is the first time that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has approved an exhibition of nude paintings in Vietnam.

"Tam Trang" (White Bath) by Trinh Minh Huong shown at the "Endless Inspiration" exhibition.

"People think that nude art is a sensitive topic, but the majority of art students are familiar with it. They all learn about it at university because the human body is the most wonderful thing on Earth," organizer Pham Huyen Kieu said at the opening ceremony of the exhibition.

Kieu said that it took 2 months to select the artworks, contact collectors and artists before applying for approval from the authorities. This is also the first time nude artworks from many Vietnamese artists have been brought together for the public.

Painter Luong Xuan Doan, Vice Chairman of Vietnam Fine Arts Association, said the exhibition was evidence that the Vietnamese contemporary art scene has been changing. Exhibitions of nude art used to be restricted in Vietnam.

The first photo exhibition of nude art in Hanoi opened last year. The first ever exhibition of nude photographs in the country was held in Ho Chi Minh City in September 2017, when photographer Hao Nhien displayed more than 50 of his works.

The "Endless Inspiration" exhibition is held at 42 Yet Kieu Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi. Entrance is free and open to the public.