Four Vietnam photos among 50 shortlisted for AGORA award

The four photos, which capture daily life and landscapes in the country in an amazing manner, include "Incensing Work", taken by Khanh Phan in Hanoi's rural district Ung Hoa where incense sticks are made; and "When the Buffaloes Return", taken by Hoang Quoc Vinh in the central highlands town of Pleiku.

"Incensing Work". Photo by AGORA/Khanh Phan.

The other two photos from Vietnam are: "The Heart On The Sea" by Phan Nguyen - an aerial shot of two men casting their nets to catch fish; and "Farming" by Diep Van, a wide-angle capture of rice being transplanted on terraced fields in northern Vietnam.

"The Heart On The Sea". Photo by AGORA/Phan Nguyen.

The four were chosen by viewers from among more than 130,000 submissions made from around the world in the last 9 months.

The 50 finalists, coming from 21 different countries, will now compete for the $25,000 prize that will be awarded on November 6 at the AGORA awards 2019 ceremony in Barcelona.