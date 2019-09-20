VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Four Vietnam photos among 50 shortlisted for AGORA award

By Long Nguyen   September 20, 2019 | 08:27 am GMT+7

Four of the 50 photos selected from thousands of submissions for the AGORA Awards final round were taken in different parts of Vietnam.

The four photos, which capture daily life and landscapes in the country in an amazing manner, include "Incensing Work", taken by Khanh Phan in Hanoi's rural district Ung Hoa where incense sticks are made; and "When the Buffaloes Return", taken by Hoang Quoc Vinh in the central highlands town of Pleiku.

Incensing Work. Photo by AGORA/Khanh Phan. 

"Incensing Work". Photo by AGORA/Khanh Phan. 

The other two photos from Vietnam are: "The Heart On The Sea" by Phan Nguyen - an aerial shot of two men casting their nets to catch fish; and "Farming" by Diep Van, a wide-angle capture of rice being transplanted on terraced fields in northern Vietnam.

The heart on the sea. Photo by AGORA/Phan Nguyen. 

"The Heart On The Sea". Photo by AGORA/Phan Nguyen. 

The four were chosen by viewers from among more than 130,000 submissions made from around the world in the last 9 months. 

The 50 finalists, coming from 21 different countries, will now compete for the $25,000 prize that will be awarded on November 6 at the AGORA awards 2019 ceremony in Barcelona.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam photo AGORA photo contest incense buffalo sea rice field field
 
Read more
Japanese guitarist Yuki Matsui to perform in Vietnam

Japanese guitarist Yuki Matsui to perform in Vietnam

Vietnam has three new world record holders

Vietnam has three new world record holders

Exhibition to evoke memories of Hanoi street vendors

Exhibition to evoke memories of Hanoi street vendors

Busan International Film Festival has 10 Vietnamese representations

Busan International Film Festival has 10 Vietnamese representations

Action flick Furie to premiere in China

Action flick Furie to premiere in China

Two Vietnamese movies chosen for Busan International Film Festival

Two Vietnamese movies chosen for Busan International Film Festival

Google Doodle features Vietnamese modern art icon

Google Doodle features Vietnamese modern art icon

 
go to top