Film The Third Wife set for theatrical release in US

A scene from The Third Wife directed by Nguyen Phuong Anh.

The Third Wife, aka Nguoi Vo Ba in Vietnamese, has got an R rating, meaning the movie contains some adult material and people under 17 require an accompanying parent or adult guardian to watch it.

The film, directed by Nguyen Phuong Anh, aka Ash Mayfair, will be distributed by Film Movement. Anh plans to arrive in the U.S. for the release.

The movie releases in Vietnam on May 17 and then in 27 markets including Japan, the U.K., South Korea, Australia, and Spain.

It is based on a true story from the director’s own family. Set in 19th century Vietnam, it tells the story of 14-year-old May (Tra My) who becomes the third wife of a wealthy landowner. Little does she know that her hidden desires will take her by surprise and force her to make a choice between living in safety and being free.

The Third Wife has won several prizes at festivals including the NETPAC award at the Toronto International Film Festival (Canada), TVE-Another Look award at the San Sebastian Film Festival (Spain) and Best Film award at the Kolkata International Film Festival (India).

Made on a shoestring budget of VND28 billion ($1.2 million), The Third Wife is Anh’s first full-length feature following some short films like Grasshopper, No Exit and Men.

Anh, 34, was born in Ho Chi Minh City and got a master’s degree in theater direction from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London and a degree in film production from New York University.

The Third Wife joins several Vietnamese movies like Furie (Hai Phuong) and Face Off: The Walking Guests (Lat Mat: Nha Co Khach) that have been or are scheduled to be released abroad this year.