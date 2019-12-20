Avengers: Endgame highest grossing foreign movie in Vietnam

From left, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Karen Gillan, the character Rocket, voiced by Bradley Cooper, Paul Rudd and Scarlett Johansson in a scene from "Avengers: Endgame." Photo by Reuters.

In a listing of the top 10 foreign movies at the Vietnam box office this year, the superheroes action movie, first released on April 25, raked in VND272.9 billion ($11.7 million), becoming the highest-grossing movie ever in Vietnam, according to Box Office Vietnam, which analyzes cinema revenue data across the country.

"Fast and Furious: Hobb and Shaw" came in second, earning VND150.1 billion ($6.47 million), followed by American superhero film "Spider-Man: Far From Home" with VND110.9 billion ($4.78 million).

Another American superhero film "Captain Marvel" and musical "The Lion King" came in fourth and fifth on the list, respectively.

The rest of the top 10 were: dark fantasy adventure film "Maleficient 2"; musical fantasy film "Aladdin"; monster film "Godzilla"; supernatural horror film, "IT Chapter 2"; and psychological thriller "Joker".

"Avengers: Endgame", directed by American duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, is the 22nd production by the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It features a group of superheroes, played by a Hollywood ensemble including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, trying to reverse the wiping of half the Universe’s population by the villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

Anticipated as one of the biggest movie events of the year, "Avengers: Endgame" is considered to be the culmination of a 11 year effort by the MCU.

It was well-received by fans and critics the world over, surpassing the 10-year-old record of James Cameron’s "Avatar" to become the highest-grossing film of all time with global revenues of $2.7 billion.

In Vietnam, apart from the box office, Google Trends for 2019 said "Joker" and "Avengers: Endgame" were among the most searched movies by Vietnamese netizens.