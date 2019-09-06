Action flick Furie to premiere in China

Furie producer Ngo Thanh Van said it took 7 months for the blockbuster to be cleared for nationwide screening by Chinese censors. Van is both the producer and leading actor in the movie.

Van’s company and its partner Arclight Film have reached an agreement with Huaxin Film Distribution to release Furie in China, one of the most challenging markets for international movies, since the government has a quota system designed to restrict the number of foreign films screened in the country.

In 2018, only 34 foreign films were allowed to be distributed on a revenue-sharing basis in China.

Poster of Furie in China.

Furie, directed by Le Van Kiet, tells the story of a former gang leader in the Mekong Delta whose daughter is kidnapped. The fighting fit mother embarks on a journey to rescue her daughter.

The action scenes are well shot, and Van, also known as Veronica Ngo, has won praise for her performance in the leading role.

The movie quickly became a hit in Vietnam after it permiered last February. It was also shown in several cinemas in the U.S and competed at the Osaka Asian Film Festival this year.

It became the highest-grossing Vietnamese movie of all time, earning VND200 billion ($8.64 million) at the box office.

Furie has been on online movie streaming platform Netflix from May 22.