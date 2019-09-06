VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Action flick Furie to premiere in China

By Long Nguyen   September 6, 2019 | 01:07 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese action flick and blockbuster "Hai Phuong" (Furie) will be released in Chinese cinemas on September 20.

Furie producer Ngo Thanh Van said it took 7 months for the blockbuster to be cleared for nationwide screening by Chinese censors. Van is both the producer and leading actor in the movie.

Van’s company and its partner Arclight Film have reached an agreement with Huaxin Film Distribution to release Furie in China, one of the most challenging markets for international movies, since the government has a quota system designed to restrict the number of foreign films screened in the country.

In 2018, only 34 foreign films were allowed to be distributed on a revenue-sharing basis in China.

Poster of Furie in China.

Poster of Furie in China.

Furie, directed by Le Van Kiet, tells the story of a former gang leader in the Mekong Delta whose daughter is kidnapped. The fighting fit mother embarks on a journey to rescue her daughter.

The action scenes are well shot, and Van, also known as Veronica Ngo, has won praise for her performance in the leading role.

The movie quickly became a hit in Vietnam after it permiered last February. It was also shown in several cinemas in the U.S and competed at the Osaka Asian Film Festival this year.

It became the highest-grossing Vietnamese movie of all time, earning VND200 billion ($8.64 million) at the box office.

Furie has been on online movie streaming platform Netflix from May 22.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Furie Hai Phuong action movie screened China
 
Read more
Exhibition to evoke memories of Hanoi street vendors

Exhibition to evoke memories of Hanoi street vendors

Busan International Film Festival has 10 Vietnamese representations

Busan International Film Festival has 10 Vietnamese representations

Two Vietnamese movies chosen for Busan International Film Festival

Two Vietnamese movies chosen for Busan International Film Festival

Google Doodle features Vietnamese modern art icon

Google Doodle features Vietnamese modern art icon

Netflix buys rights to Vietnamese series

Netflix buys rights to Vietnamese series

Web dramas win millions despite losses, censors fret

Web dramas win millions despite losses, censors fret

Coracle Music Festival returns to southern beach

Coracle Music Festival returns to southern beach

 
go to top