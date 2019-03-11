VnExpress International
Furie storms the box office in 2019

By An Nguyen   March 11, 2019 | 09:02 am GMT+7
Furie has been shown in many time slots in theaters in the first two weeks. Photo acquired by Ione

Action flick Furie is the second highest-grossing movie this year in Vietnam, raking in $5.8 million in the first two weeks.

Directed by Le Van Kiet, the film Furie has been shown in many time slots in theaters in the first two weeks.

Titled "Hai Phuong" in Vietnamese, the film has occupied 30-40 percent of slots in CGV, the largest movie theater system in Vietnam with over 40 percent of market share, since it premiered on February 22.

A similar pattern has been seen in Lotte and Galaxy, the second and third largest theater systems in the country, and the National Cinema Center, the fifth largest cinema system in Vietnam.

The film’s success is attributed to eye-catching scenes, breathtaking action moments and good release timing, said Xuan Phuc, an expert in film distribution.

"Although there are certain limitations to the plot, the film crew has made up for it with the action scenes. Recently, Vietnamese cinema has seen too many comedy films, so the audience has a refreshing change with Furie," Phuc said.

"When the film was released, it did not have to compete with many Hollywood blockbusters."

Phuc also praised Ngo Thanh Van’s marketing campaign, which helped generate a positive attitude towards the film among viewers. Van is both the producer and leading actor.

Another factor that has helped promote the film is its release in the U.S. The film has also be screened in Canada since March 8.

Furie tells the story of a former gang leader in the Mekong Delta whose daughter is kidnapped. The fighting fit mother embarks on a journey to rescue her daughter. The action scenes are well shot, and Van, also known as Veronica Ngo, has won praise for her performance in the leading role.

This year, three movies have earned over VND100 billion ($4.3 million) in revenue: Cua Lai Vo Bau (Winning Back My Pregnant Wife), Trang Quynh (Dr. Quynh) and Furie.

In the last six years, only six movies have crossed this VND100 billion mark in Vietnam.

Trailer Hai Phượng
 
 

