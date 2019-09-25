Action flick Furie to compete at Oscars 2020

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has chosen Furie to compete at Hollywood’s 92nd Academy Awards.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will shortlist 10 finalists by the end of this year and the 5 nominees will be announced in January 2020. The final results will be announced in Los Angeles, the U.S., on February 9, 2020.

The Vietnam Cinema Department had received an invitation from the academy in July and formed a board to choose a Vietnamese movie released between Oct 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019. Furie won the most votes from the selection board.

Furie, directed by Le Van Kiet, tells the story of a former gang leader in the Mekong Delta whose daughter is kidnapped. The fighting fit mother embarks on a journey to rescue her daughter.

The action scenes are well shot, and Ngo Thanh Van, also known as Veronica Ngo, who is both the producer and leading actor in the movie, has won praise for her performance.

The movie quickly became a hit in Vietnam after it premiered last February. It was also shown in several cinemas in the U.S, China and competed at the Osaka Asian Film Festival this year.

It became the highest-grossing Vietnamese movie of all time, earning VND200 billion ($8.64 million) at the box office within 4 weeks since opening in Vietnamese cinemas.

This is the 2nd consecutive year a movie produced by Ngo Thanh Van was sent to the Oscars. Last year "Co ba Sai Gon" (The Tailor) by director Tran Buu Loc and Kay Nguyen was entered in the Academy Awards, but failed to make it past the first round.