Action flick Furie screened in South Korea

"Furie" was the only movie from Vietnam to be screened at the "ASEAN Cinema Week - ASEAN Cinema NOW!" held November 1-3 in Seoul to celebrate the ASEAN - South Korea Commemorative Summit in South Korea.

Furie, directed by Le Van Kiet, tells the story of a former gang leader in the Mekong Delta whose daughter is kidnapped. The fighting fit mother embarks on a journey to rescue her daughter.

The action scenes are well shot, and Ngo Thanh Van, also known as Veronica Ngo, who is both the producer and leading actor in the movie, has won praise for her performance.

The movie quickly became a hit in Vietnam after it premiered last February. It was also shown in several cinemas in the U.S, China and competed at the Osaka Asian Film Festival this year.

It became the highest-grossing Vietnamese movie of all time, earning VND200 billion ($8.64 million) at the box office within 4 weeks since opening in Vietnamese cinemas.

The opening film at the South Korean film festival was "Friend Zone" from Thailand. Other movies screened at the festival include Lao's "The Long Walk", Malaysia's "Upin&Ipin: KerisSiamang Tunggal" and the Philippines's "Alone/Together".

The film festival is also expected to be held in Jeju and Gwangju cities this month and the next.