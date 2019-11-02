VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Culture

Action flick Furie screened in South Korea

By Long Nguyen   November 2, 2019 | 12:47 pm GMT+7
Action flick Furie screened in South Korea
A still from Furie.

Vietnamese blockbuster "Hai Phuong" (Furie) was introduced at a South Korean film festival showing films from Southeast Asia.

"Furie" was the only movie from Vietnam to be screened at the "ASEAN Cinema Week - ASEAN Cinema NOW!" held November 1-3 in Seoul to celebrate the ASEAN - South Korea Commemorative Summit in South Korea.

Furie, directed by Le Van Kiet, tells the story of a former gang leader in the Mekong Delta whose daughter is kidnapped. The fighting fit mother embarks on a journey to rescue her daughter.

The action scenes are well shot, and Ngo Thanh Van, also known as Veronica Ngo, who is both the producer and leading actor in the movie, has won praise for her performance.

The movie quickly became a hit in Vietnam after it premiered last February. It was also shown in several cinemas in the U.S, China and competed at the Osaka Asian Film Festival this year.

It became the highest-grossing Vietnamese movie of all time, earning VND200 billion ($8.64 million) at the box office within 4 weeks since opening in Vietnamese cinemas.

The opening film at the South Korean film festival was "Friend Zone" from Thailand. Other movies screened at the festival include Lao's "The Long Walk", Malaysia's "Upin&Ipin: KerisSiamang Tunggal" and the Philippines's "Alone/Together".

The film festival is also expected to be held in Jeju and Gwangju cities this month and the next.

Trailer Hai Phượng
 
 

Action flick Furie screened in South Korea

The trailer of "Furie"

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam action flick Hai Phuong Furie screened South Korea ASEAN Cinema Week
 
Read more
8 independent Vietnamese films entered in Singapore film festival

8 independent Vietnamese films entered in Singapore film festival

Sketching artists inspire love for Hanoi

Sketching artists inspire love for Hanoi

Vietnamese actor wins Asian Academy award

Vietnamese actor wins Asian Academy award

Saigon hosts first ever exhibition of nudes on stones

Saigon hosts first ever exhibition of nudes on stones

Vietnam War photo of napalm-struck girl most powerful image in 50 years

Vietnam War photo of napalm-struck girl most powerful image in 50 years

Decadence, arrogance and loss of innocence in Serbian's Vietnamese novel

Decadence, arrogance and loss of innocence in Serbian's Vietnamese novel

Vietnamese murder flick to release in Southeast Asia

Vietnamese murder flick to release in Southeast Asia

 
go to top