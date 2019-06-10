VnExpress International
Action, comedy most popular Vietnamese cinema genres

By Ngoc Dinh   June 10, 2019 | 04:15 pm GMT+7
Furie, Hai Phuong in Vietnamese, is highest grossing movie in Vietnam. Photo acquired by VnExpress

Fifty-seven percent of Vietnamese citizens favor action movies while 54 percent are fond of comedy, a recent survey shows.

Following the top two genres in popularity are science fiction (40 percent) and romantic movies (37 percent).

The lowest rates are for fantasy and historical films (13 percent) and musicals (8 percent), according to a survey conducted by HCMC-based market research firm Q&Me.

Action and superhero movies are also the most popular among from 16 to 29 years old. For those above 30, comedy is the most popular film genre with 58 percent.

Action and superhero movies are also most popular among males at 64 percent, while the most favored genre among women is comedy at 59 percent

The survey also found that 84 percent of Vietnamese watch movies in cinema theatres, and 57 percent go to cinemas at least once per month.

The survey was conducted this month with a total of 788 respondents between16 and 39 years of age, mostly from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

Superhero blockbuster Avengers: Endgame has become the highest-grossing film ever in Vietnam, raking up VND232 billion ($10 million) in a week after its initial release.

Action movie  Furie (Hai Phuong), released in February, has also earned the highest revenues of all time for a Vietnamese film.

