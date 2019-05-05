Avengers: Endgame sets new box office record in Vietnam

A week after its initial release, it had grossed VND232 billion ($10 million), film distributor CGV announced recently.

The action movie, first released in Vietnam on April 25 as a sneak show, also earned VND112 billion ($4.8 million) within the first four days. The number of the film’s showings accounted for over 75 percent of all sessions in some of Vietnam’s most major cinema complexes, including CGV, Galaxy and Lotte.

Endgame’s performance has eclipsed the record of Vietnamese film "Cua lai vo bau" (Getting back my pregnant wife), which had the highest-grossing domestic record of VND191 billion ($8.2 million). It also surpassed the domestic performance of its predecessor "Avengers: Infinity War" at VND188 billion ($8.1 million) last year.

"Avengers: Endgame," directed by American duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, is the 22nd movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It features a group of superheroes, played by a Hollywood ensemble including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, trying to reverse the wiping of half the Universe’s population by the villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

Anticipated as one of the biggest movie events of the year, "Endgame" is considered to be the culmination of the last 11 years of the MCU and has been well-received by fans and critics alike. The film has become the highest-grossing film of 2019 and the fifth highest-grossing film of all time as of date at $1.78 billion, and is projected to continue climbing the ranks, even threatening to beat James Cameron’s "Avatar" as the highest-grossing film of all time at $2.78 billion, a Bloomberg report cited Wade Holden, an entertainment industry forecaster at Kagan, S&P Global Market Intelligence as saying.

"Avengers: Endgame" is now running in Vietnam’s cinemas.