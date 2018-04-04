VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnamese TV firm faces questions after cutting foreign channels

By Phan Anh   April 4, 2018 | 04:56 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese TV firm faces questions after cutting foreign channels
VTVCab abruptly cuts 22 foreign channels, prompting the Ministry of Industry and Trade to demand an explanation.

22 international channels bit the dust on Sunday, sparking uproar from clients.

Vietnam's trade ministry has asked a local cable network company to explain why it has cut off 22 foreign channels after a backlash from disgruntled customers.

The Vietnam Competition Authority (VCA), under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, has asked VTVCab to account for its decision to remove 22 foreign channels from its broadcasting service on Sunday without notifying customers. Among the removed were HBO, BBC Earth, Discovery, Animal Planet, National Geographic and Disney Channel.

Bui Huy Nam, director of VTVCab, said the switch was part of VTVCab’s content strategy to adapt its programs on multiple platforms.

“We’ve researched our customers’ tastes and received valuable feedback for our updated programs," he said.

The company's move has been slammed by angry customers.

“I didn't receive any notification from VTVCab regarding the change,” said Tuyet Loan, a customer from Hanoi. “I signed the contract. If there’s any alteration to the list of programs, the company is supposed to inform and explain it to me,” she said, as reported by Thanh Nien.

“If VTVCab has violated consumer rights, we will take action in accordance with Vietnamese law,” the VCA said.

This isn’t the first time customers have had beef with the cable company. Just last June, VTVCab suspended broadcasts of several foreign sports channels, saying it was trying to give more airtime to local channels.

Related News:
Tags: vtvcab vca cable television channel ministry bui huy nam
 
Read more
Vietnam a really cool market for air-conditioner makers

Vietnam a really cool market for air-conditioner makers

Vietnam's Techcombank pursues retail push after major IPO

Vietnam's Techcombank pursues retail push after major IPO

Smoke smoking: WHO wants Vietnam to raise tobacco taxes

Smoke smoking: WHO wants Vietnam to raise tobacco taxes

Another Vietnamese banker named for violations linked to massive banking fraud case

Another Vietnamese banker named for violations linked to massive banking fraud case

Beer brands pour big bucks into ads as Vietnam bucks global trend

Beer brands pour big bucks into ads as Vietnam bucks global trend

Vietnam rice exports to China drop

Vietnam rice exports to China drop

Industry bitter about Vietnam tax on sweetened drinks

Industry bitter about Vietnam tax on sweetened drinks

SE Asian stock markets gain as Italy concerns wane

SE Asian stock markets gain as Italy concerns wane

 
go to top