VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnamese steel faces anti-dumping investigation in Australia

By VnExpress   June 12, 2017 | 03:34 pm GMT+7

An Australian firm has accused Vietnamese manufacturers of manipulating market prices.

Australia’s Anti-Dumping Commission (ADC) has initiated an anti-dumping investigation into steel rods imported from Indonesia, South Korea and Vietnam.

The investigation was launched following a complaint lodged by OneSteel Manufacturing Pty Ltd, a manufacturer of steel coil in Australia.

OneSteel said that that the goods are being exported to Australia at prices less than their normal value and that dumping has damaged the Australian industry through loss of sales, market share and profits.

The products include hot rolled rods in coils that are not subject to export tax in Australia at present.

OneSteel alleged that the dumping margin on products from Vietnam is at least 30.6 percent. The company said that the price of these products in Vietnam should not be used to calculate their global market value.

Steel products from Indonesia, Taiwan and Turkey have also been subject to anti-dumping investigations in Australia, and both Indonesia and Turkey were slapped with anti-dumping taxes in 2015 for a year, while the same products from China were hit with a tariff in April 2016.

Related News:
Tags: anti-dumping steel VCA
 
Read more
Zara looking to zip up fashion market with new store in Hanoi

Zara looking to zip up fashion market with new store in Hanoi

Is coal too relaxed as renewables gear up for Asia fight?

Is coal too relaxed as renewables gear up for Asia fight?

Vietnam's exporters hunt for robusta coffee as supplies dwindle

Vietnam's exporters hunt for robusta coffee as supplies dwindle

South Korean investment hits $50 bln in Vietnam

South Korean investment hits $50 bln in Vietnam

A decade later, cautionary tales from big losers of Vietnam's housing crisis

A decade later, cautionary tales from big losers of Vietnam's housing crisis

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort wins 4 World Travel Awards

InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort wins 4 World Travel Awards

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com plans expansion into Southeast Asia

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com plans expansion into Southeast Asia

Vietnam's FLC Group plans to lease seven planes from Airbus for new carrier

Vietnam's FLC Group plans to lease seven planes from Airbus for new carrier

 
go to top