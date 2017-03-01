VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam to halt imports of five agro-products from India - govt

By VnExpress   March 1, 2017 | 09:55 pm GMT+7
Vietnam to halt imports of five agro-products from India - govt
A vendor sells peanuts at the Voi market, south of Hanoi in a file photo. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Tons of agricultural products from India were found having been contaminated with live insects last year.

Vietnam will suspend the import of five agricultural commodities from India due to concerns over infectious insects, the Vietnamese government said Wednesday.

Under a directive signed by Vietnam’s agriculture ministry, the import of peanuts, cassia alata seeds, cocoa beans, French bean seeds and tamarind from India will be halted in 60 days starting March 1, the government said in a statement on its news website.

The decision was made after Vietnamese authorities discovered live insects in more than 3,000 tons of peanuts, 24 tons of cassia alata seeds bought from India last year and also earlier in 2017, the statement said.

The five products are likely to be contaminated with insect Caryedon serratus Olivier, commonly known as peanut beetle, which is subject to Vietnam’s plant quarantine, the statement said.

The ministry has urged its Plant Protection Department to closely monitor previous imports of the five commodities and notify India of the decision.

In early 2015 Vietnam already suspended the import of India's peanuts due to a similar infection.

Related news:

Hurdles and harvests: Vietnam’s agricultural outlook

Vietnam's agriculture sector rebounds after facing extreme headwinds

Tags: Vietnam agricultural products India peanut beetle
 
Read more
Phu Quoc Island's $5 bln venture to quadruple incomes - investment ministry

Phu Quoc Island's $5 bln venture to quadruple incomes - investment ministry

Top Vietnamese brands suspend YouTube advertising deals

Top Vietnamese brands suspend YouTube advertising deals

Vietnam's super-rich population is growing faster than anywhere else

Vietnam's super-rich population is growing faster than anywhere else

Automakers struggle to keep Vietnam production amid ASEAN tariff cuts

Automakers struggle to keep Vietnam production amid ASEAN tariff cuts

Jackpot rising: Vietnam's love of gambling sends lottery sales skyrocketing

Jackpot rising: Vietnam's love of gambling sends lottery sales skyrocketing

Vietnam's PV Oil to sell 49 pct stake, plans IPO for June

Vietnam's PV Oil to sell 49 pct stake, plans IPO for June

Vietnamese businesses rank best, worst government regulations

Vietnamese businesses rank best, worst government regulations

After Netflix, another foreign video streaming provider connects in Vietnam

After Netflix, another foreign video streaming provider connects in Vietnam

 
go to top