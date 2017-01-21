VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam sets ambitious bond target of $11 billion for 2017

By VnExpress   January 21, 2017 | 04:06 pm GMT+7
Vietnam sets ambitious bond target of $11 billion for 2017
Women count money at a bank in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, January 10, 2017. Photo by Reuters

The government it looking more to the local debt market to finance its operations.

The Ministry of Finance has announced a target of raising VND250 trillion ($11 billion) via bond sales this year.

Vietnam has classified public debt into three main categories: government, government-guaranteed and local government debt.

This year, the country will try to sell as much as VND34.4 trillion in government-guaranteed bonds, VND8–10 trillion in debts issued by cities and provinces, and more than VND200 trillion via the State Treasury’s government bond auctions on the Hanoi Stock Exchange.

Vietnam is increasingly turning to local debt markets to counterweight its heavy dependence on external sources. This year, the State Treasury, which holds weekly bond auctions in Hanoi, will offer more long-term bonds and cut the number of short-term bonds so that the proportion of bonds with tenures of between 5 and 10 years will increase to 60 percent of the total debt.

Last year, the State Treasury raised VND287.75 trillion ($12.4 billion) via government bond sales, a 26.85 percent jump from the year before, official data showed, marking the strongest demand ever from local investors.

According to the Finance Ministry, last year the government offered Vietnamese dong-denominated bonds with an average maturity of 5.61 years, paying an average yield of 8.72 percent per year.

The bond market has grown quickly. As of the end of last year, government bond sales had hit a record high of about 26 percent of GDP, according to the State Treasury.

Vietnam’s budget deficit remains high at around 6 percent of GDP. As a result, public debt is now close to the warning line set by the parliament of 65 percent of GDP.

Although much of this debt is in the form of long-term development assistance loans, Vietnam is gradually shifting towards domestic sources to meet its financing needs, cutting overseas loans as a percentage of total debts significantly to 43 percent in 2015 from 61 percent in 2011.

Related news:

Vietnam's public debt increases nearly 15 times over past 15 years

Huge funds raised from bonds lie idle in Vietnam

Tags: bond government debt debt issuance Hanoi Stock Exchange budget deficit public debt
 
Read more
Vietnam earns record $34 billion from smartphone shipments in 2016

Vietnam earns record $34 billion from smartphone shipments in 2016

Vietnam stocks expected to hit 10-year high this year: experts

Vietnam stocks expected to hit 10-year high this year: experts

Lunar New Year surge pricing enrages GrabBike users

Lunar New Year surge pricing enrages GrabBike users

Hurdles and harvests: Vietnam’s agricultural outlook

Hurdles and harvests: Vietnam’s agricultural outlook

Vietnam’s seafood exports could be left fishing in 2017

Vietnam’s seafood exports could be left fishing in 2017

Vietnam inks landmark deal with World Economic Forum in Davos

Vietnam inks landmark deal with World Economic Forum in Davos

$3 billion worth of lottery tickets sold in southern Vietnam in 2016

$3 billion worth of lottery tickets sold in southern Vietnam in 2016

From field to factory: Vietnam's globalization winners

From field to factory: Vietnam's globalization winners

 
go to top