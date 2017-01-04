Vietnam seeks to establish another airline for taxi, rescue services

Vietnam's aviation authorities are seeking a license for fifth airline to offer chartered domestic and rescue flight services.

The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has formally petitioned the government to grant the military-owned Saigon Newport Corporation in Ho Chi Minh City an aviation business license.

According to a business plan submitted to CAAV, the marine and port service company expects to establish a firm to operate two tourist aircraft in south-central Vietnam in 2018.

In the long term, the company will provide air taxi services, geological surveillance, aerial filming and air ambulance services.

If licensed, Tan Cang will have to compete with four other companies in the general aviation service sector, including state-owned Vietnam Air Service Company and Vietnam Helicopter Corporation.

Vietnam defines “general aviation” activities as flying operations in the service of industry, agriculture, forestry, fishery or for the purpose of search and rescue, scientific research, flight training, and other civil ends.

The operator would be permitted to offer various commercial and civil services, but cannot offer scheduled passenger flights.

