VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Samsung to stretch out into Vietnam's aviation logistics sector

By Ha Thu, Dam Tuan   August 23, 2016 | 04:07 pm GMT+7

The Korean giant plans to enter Vietnam’s market through a joint venture with a logistics company.

Samsung SDS has inked a deal with Vietnam’s largest aviation logistics company, Aviation Logistics Service (ALS), to provide global and inland transportation, warehousing and customs brokerage services focused on the Vietnamese and Southeast Asian markets.

The Korean conglomerate’s information technology solutions and logistics arm, Samsung SDS, will penetrate Vietnam's aviation logistics service sector as part of Samsung’s market expansion strategy in Southeast Asia, according to information published on Samsung SDS’ website.

Samsung SDS (Samsung Data System) will expand its local sales channels on the back of ALS’s current customer base. The Korean logistics firm already handles about 40 percent of cargo operations at Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport.

"Considering ALS's local network and diverse business capabilities, we decided that Vietnam is the optimal partner for Samsung SDS," said Kim Hyung-tae, the executive vice president of Samsung SDS's Smart Logistics Business Unit. "Through this agreement we will continue to expand our business in Southeast Asia."

samsung-to-stretch-out-into-vietnams-aviation-logistics-sector

Samsung SDS plans to work with ALS in Vietnam's logistics market. Photo from businesskorea.co.kr

Hyung-tae added that the main reasons for choosing Vietnam were the local logistics market’s rapid annual growth of 15 to 20 percent and a large number of multinational companies that are relocating to Vietnam thanks to the positive impacts of the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement and the ASEAN Economic Community.

“Mobile phones and components have become Vietnam’s largest export items since 2013. The current international freight transportation network will strengthen our business expansion strategy,” the Samsung official underlined.

The Korean giant established its first branch in Vietnam in 2012. It currently has three primary production complexes in the Southeast Asian country: Samsung Vina Electronics in Ho Chi Minh City, the $2.5 billion Samsung Vietnam Electronics complex in the northern province of Bac Ninh and the $5 billion Samsung Vietnam Electronics plant in Thai Nguyen Province.

Related news

> Samsung hunts for local suppliers despite Vietnam's weak support industry

> Samsung Elec tips Q2 profit pickup as Galaxy S7 excels

> Samsung Elec set for Q1 profit jump, but some call an earnings peak

Tags: Samsung SDS ALS Vietnamese aviation logistics sector Aviation Logistics Service Samsung Data System Kim Hyung-tae
 
Read more
Youth unemployment swelling worldwide: ILO

Youth unemployment swelling worldwide: ILO

Vietnam records lowest consumer price index increase since February

Vietnam records lowest consumer price index increase since February

Vietnam’s Kido sells snack business for $90 mln

Vietnam’s Kido sells snack business for $90 mln

Hanoi's hotel occupancy rate hits five-year high

Hanoi's hotel occupancy rate hits five-year high

Vietnam in urgent need of deepwater port in Mekong Delta

Vietnam in urgent need of deepwater port in Mekong Delta

Vietnam takes action against seafood firms after EU issues food safety warning

Vietnam takes action against seafood firms after EU issues food safety warning

Vietnam emerges as a magnet for foreign direct investment

Vietnam emerges as a magnet for foreign direct investment

Free trade between Vietnam and Eurasian economies to open on October 5

Free trade between Vietnam and Eurasian economies to open on October 5

 
go to top