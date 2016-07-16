VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam's Vinasun launches ride-hailing app to compete with Uber, Grab

By Huu Nguyen   July 16, 2016 | 10:46 am GMT+7

The jockeying for cab clients seems to be getting increasingly fierce.

Vinasun, the second biggest taxi firm in Vietnam, has got the go-ahead to launch its own app for hailing minicabs, in an explicit gesture to fight back low-cost ride-hailing services like Uber and GrabTax, which have enjoyed significant growth in Vietnam.

“The Ministry [of Transport] has allowed Vinasun, after Grab Taxi, to launch the hailing app to connect with passengers," Le Hoang Minh, vice director of the Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Transport, said Thursday. “We encourage transport companies to apply new technologies to make it more convenient and safer for their passengers,” he said.

Vinasun, which has around 6,000 cabs and operates chiefly in Ho Chi Minh City, will offer the ride-hailing services with a fleet of 200 minicabs without roof signs, including seven-seat Fortuners and four-seat Camrys.

Passengers using Vinasun’s ride-hailing app can easily recognize their minicabs with stamps of Vcar, Vinasun's luxury version. They will be offered the option to fix the price at the beginning of a journey rather than rely, more traditionally, on the taxi meter. According to Vinasun, passengers using the apps for traditional taxis or minicabs pay the same prices.

vietnams-vinasun-launches-ride-hailing-app-to-compete-with-uber-grab

Vinasun taxis operating in Ho Chi Minh City. File photo.

Vinasun's unmarked Vcar service, in the early phrase, will operate in Ho Chi Minh City and nearby provinces of Can Tho, Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Khanh Hoa, and Dong Nai and the central city of Da Nang.

High-tech Grab Taxi, a Malaysia-based company, has been running a hailing app on a trial basis in five Vietnamese cities using both traditional taxis and unmarked minicabs.

Ta Long Hy, Vinasun's vice chief executive officer, said that the Vcar service is based on the company's taxi-hailing app, and users can easily download the app to their mobile phone.

“When hailing a cab, all passengers need to do is set their pickup location and enter destination, and the app can estimate how much the trip will cost," Hy said. "[Our system] will store all information about the trip history. If passengers leave something behind, getting it back is pretty much easy. They can also easily file a complaint,” Hy said.

Vinasun has planned to expand its Vcar fleet to 500-700 minicabs, according to the company's executives.

Vinasun Group has been listed on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange since 2008, and expects VND4.4 trillion in revenues ($197 million) this year.

Last year, Vietnamese transport authorities promised to formulate a legal framework for ride-sharing services after traditional taxi companies spoke out against increasingly stiff competition from ride-hailing services like Uber.

Tags: ride-hailing Uber Vinasun Grab Ho Chi Minh City taxi technology
 
Read more
'Vietnam's Coffee King' loses control in company to wife

'Vietnam's Coffee King' loses control in company to wife

Vietnam warns firms of email hacking, bank fraud risks

Vietnam warns firms of email hacking, bank fraud risks

Vietnam's public procurement to go digital by 2025

Vietnam's public procurement to go digital by 2025

Vietnam's leather and footwear firms told to join forces ahead of free-trade deals

Vietnam's leather and footwear firms told to join forces ahead of free-trade deals

Brexit to affect Vietnam’s wood exports to UK: experts

Brexit to affect Vietnam’s wood exports to UK: experts

Foreign equity fund bankrolls Vietnamese restaurant chain to tune of $7 mln

Foreign equity fund bankrolls Vietnamese restaurant chain to tune of $7 mln

PetroVietnam expects approval for Exxon gas field this month

PetroVietnam expects approval for Exxon gas field this month

Vietinbank tops Vietnam’s banking profits in the first six months

Vietinbank tops Vietnam’s banking profits in the first six months

 
go to top