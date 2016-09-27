VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco wins listing approval

By Reuters/Ho Binh Minh   September 27, 2016 | 10:19 am GMT+7
Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco wins listing approval
Bottles of beer move along a production line at a factory of Saigon Beer Corporation (Sabeco) in Hanoi, Vietnam May 26, 2015. Picture taken on May 26, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Kham

The brewer plans to select a consultant firm to advise on the listing.

Vietnam's biggest beer producer Sabeco has won government approval to list shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, the nation's largest bourse, state-run newspapers reported on Tuesday.

State-owned Sabeco, as the Saigon Beer, Alcohol, Beverage Corp is known, is valued by the government at $2 billion and was first earmarked for privatization in 2008. The brewer plans to select a consultant firm to advise on the listing, the official Tien Phong (Vanguard) newspaper said, citing the approval from the Industry and Trade Ministry.

Officials at Sabeco, brewer of Bia Saigon and 333 beers, were not immediately available for comment.

The brewer has received expressions of partnership interest from several major foreign brewers since it was first slated for privatization. The selloff, however, has been repeatedly delayed.

Related news:

> Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco seeks listing on HCMC bourse

Tags: Vietnam Sabeco
 
Read more
Microsoft partners with Vietnam Silicon Valley to support start-ups

Microsoft partners with Vietnam Silicon Valley to support start-ups

Vietnamese farmers sow the seed of GM crops

Vietnamese farmers sow the seed of GM crops

World Bank urges Vietnam to overhaul agriculture sector

World Bank urges Vietnam to overhaul agriculture sector

Vietnamese mobile app gets Facebook's $40,000 support package

Vietnamese mobile app gets Facebook's $40,000 support package

Ho Chi Minh City's economic growth to slow this year

Ho Chi Minh City's economic growth to slow this year

Sun Group’s new apartments snapped up in Hanoi

Sun Group’s new apartments snapped up in Hanoi

Vietnam’s consumer price index surges in September

Vietnam’s consumer price index surges in September

Thai investors have eyes on sell-off of Vietnamese state firms

Thai investors have eyes on sell-off of Vietnamese state firms

 
go to top