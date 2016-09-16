VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco seeks listing on HCMC bourse

By Reuters/Mai Nguyen   September 16, 2016 | 03:44 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco seeks listing on HCMC bourse
Photo by Reuters/Kham

The maker of the iconic Saigon Beer is one of the most sought after Vietnamese companies at the moment.

Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco is seeking approval from the government to list its shares on the Ho Chi Minh stock exchange, the nation's largest bourse, an industry ministry official said on Thursday.

Sabeco, or the Saigon Beer, Alcohol, Beverage Corporation, has filed documents seeking approval from the Ministry of Industry and Trade to join the index, Phan Dang Tuat, head of the ministry's enterprise renovation and development committee, told Reuters. He did not elaborate.

State-owned Sabeco has received interest from several major foreign brewers since the government earmarked it for privatization several years ago. The selloff, however, has been repeatedly delayed.

Related news:

> Holy Beer?

Tags: Sabeco Vietnam
 
Read more
LG Innotek to build camera module plant in Vietnam

LG Innotek to build camera module plant in Vietnam

Debt-ridden Vietnamese property group to sell rubber plantations in Laos

Debt-ridden Vietnamese property group to sell rubber plantations in Laos

Vietnam PM says may allow bigger foreign stakes in banks

Vietnam PM says may allow bigger foreign stakes in banks

Vietnam plans massive sell-off in state-owned firms early next year

Vietnam plans massive sell-off in state-owned firms early next year

Australia officially opens door to Vietnamese mangoes

Australia officially opens door to Vietnamese mangoes

For the first time, Uber pays tax in Vietnam

For the first time, Uber pays tax in Vietnam

Vietnam's garment workers get paid better than Asian peers, in a sense

Vietnam's garment workers get paid better than Asian peers, in a sense

In search of treasure from trash, rivalry gears up among Saigon waste collectors

In search of treasure from trash, rivalry gears up among Saigon waste collectors

 
go to top