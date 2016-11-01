Vietnam's software industry makes its mark in Japan

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) said more than 10 Vietnamese software and IT companies have made major inroads into the Japanese market in recent years.

Speaking at a recent event to promote cooperation in the IT industry, a representative from JETRO confirmed that Japan is currently Vietnam’s second largest market for outsourcing services, with stable growth from 20 to 40 percent a year.

Vietnam itself has surpassed China to become Japan's second biggest software outsourcing partner, with a 20.6 percent market share. India remains on top.

The Vietnamese government has been trying to develop the IT industry in its quest to transform its economy into a high-value, knowledge-based one.

Vietnam's IT revenue reached $49.5 billion in 2015. The software sector alone earned $1.6 billion, with 58 percent coming from international markets.

