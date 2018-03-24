Vietnam, S.Korea sign MoU on labor export program

A Vietnamese worker shows her registration card before sitting a language exam to determine whether she could work in South Korea. Photo by VnExpress

Vietnamese and South Korean ministers on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to continue the process of sending Vietnamese workers to South Korea under the Employment Permit System (EPS) program.

The memorandum, signed by Vietnam's labor minister Dao Ngoc Dung and South Korea's Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Strategy and Finance Kim Dong-yeon, would have the EPS program between Vietnam and South Korea extended for another two years.

Vietnam's labor minister Dao Ngoc Dung and South Korea's Minister of Strategy and Finance Kim Dong-yeon at the signing ceremony witnessed by the two countries' presidents. Photo by VnExpress

It outlines the responsibilities of the sending and receiving agencies, as well as the processes to recruit, sign contracts with and receive qualified candidates. It also outlines measures to prevent workers from illegally overstaying and emphasizes the responsibilities of both sides' agencies in tackling this issue.

In the near future, Vietnam and South Korea would continue to implement an MoU on organizing labor recruitment exams for manufacturing, construction, agriculture and fisheries.

According to South Korean regulations, the memorandums of understanding on the EPS is only valid for two years and could be renewed after expiration. This is the sixth time Vietnam and South Korea have signed the memorandum, following signings in 2004, 2006, 2010, 2012 and 2016.

The program was however suspended by South Korea in late 2012 after the number of Vietnamese workers overstaying their visas to work illegally in South Korea rose to more than 50 percent. Seoul only resumed the program in December 2013 after the rate of illegal workers was cut to 38 percent.

There are currently nearly 50,000 Vietnamese working in South Korea, 38,000 of whom are working under the EPS with an average monthly salary of $1,000-1,500.