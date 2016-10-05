Vietnam's industrial production climbs 7.4 per cent in first nine months

Vietnam’s index of industrial production rose 7.4 per cent on-year in the first nine months of 2016, latest data from the General Statistics Office (GSO) shows.

This year’s growth was lower than the 10 percent recorded in the same period last year as a result of a 4 percent drop in the mining sector.

The processing and manufacturing sector, accounting for more than 70 percent of the total value of the industrial sector, witnessed an increase of 10.4 percent in the period, while electricity production and distribution rose 12.1 per cent.

As of September 1, the inventory index of the processing and manufacturing sector had surged 9 per cent compared with the same period last year, the GSO said.

However, the capacity for improvement in industrial production for the rest of this year is limited, the GSO noted.

