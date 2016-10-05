VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam's industrial production climbs 7.4 per cent in first nine months

By VnExpress   October 5, 2016 | 11:06 am GMT+7

In September alone, the index of industrial production jumped 7.6 per cent on-year.

Vietnam’s index of industrial production rose 7.4 per cent on-year in the first nine months of 2016, latest data from the General Statistics Office (GSO) shows.

This year’s growth was lower than the 10 percent recorded in the same period last year as a result of a 4 percent drop in the mining sector.

The processing and manufacturing sector, accounting for more than 70 percent of the total value of the industrial sector, witnessed an increase of 10.4 percent in the period, while electricity production and distribution rose 12.1 per cent.

As of September 1, the inventory index of the processing and manufacturing sector had surged 9 per cent compared with the same period last year, the GSO said.

However, the capacity for improvement in industrial production for the rest of this year is limited, the GSO noted.

Related news:

Vietnam chases after manufacturing giants

>  Vietnam's growing middle class pump up fitness industry

Vietnam's steel industry makes a case for more production amid distrust

Tags: mining industrial production IIP
 
Read more
In modern Vietnam, a high-tech economy is a future far away

In modern Vietnam, a high-tech economy is a future far away

Vietnam plans new transfer pricing rules to curb tax fraud

Vietnam plans new transfer pricing rules to curb tax fraud

Trade deal set to double Vietnam, Russia turnover to $10 bln

Trade deal set to double Vietnam, Russia turnover to $10 bln

Aging Vietnam to put the brakes on economic growth

Aging Vietnam to put the brakes on economic growth

Dairy giant Vinamilk launches online shopping site

Dairy giant Vinamilk launches online shopping site

Listings by top Vietnamese brewers seen delayed to Q1 2017

Listings by top Vietnamese brewers seen delayed to Q1 2017

Vietnam PM lowers 2016's growth target

Vietnam PM lowers 2016's growth target

Japanese investors ready to pour $2 bln into Vietnam’s real estate market

Japanese investors ready to pour $2 bln into Vietnam’s real estate market

 
go to top