Vietnam's FDI inflow rises 8.3 percent in Jan-Nov to $14.3 billion

By Reuters/Mai Nguyen   November 23, 2016 | 03:36 pm GMT+7

South Korea remained the biggest investor in Vietnam so far.

Vietnam has received an estimated $14.3 billion in actual inflow of foreign direct investment in the first 11 months of 2016, a rise of 8.3 percent from the same period last year, the government said on Wednesday.

Vietnam also garnered fresh FDI pledges of $13.03 billion in January-November, down 3.9 percent from a year ago, while additional funds injected in existing projects in the same period dropped 23.9 percent to $5.07 billion, the investment ministry said in its monthly report.

The government has projected actual FDI inflows this year to hit between $14.8 billion and $15 billion, up from a record $14.5 billion received in 2015. South Korea remained the biggest investor in Vietnam so far this year, the report said. 

Tags: FDI Vietnam
 
