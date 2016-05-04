Top FDI source China pours over $56 billion into Vietnam with nearly 5,000 projects

According to the Foreign Investment Agency under Vietnam's Ministry of Planning and Investment, average investment in Chinese projects is around $12 million, while the nationwide average is $19 million.

Taiwan accounts for 2,478 projects with total investment capital of nearly $31 billion, leaving behind the mainland with only 1,296 projects worth close to $10.2 billion.

Regarding the number of investment projects, South Korea ranks top with 4,970 projects, but its total investment capital is smaller than China's at $45.2 billion.

China invests mainly in the construction, processing and manufacturing industries in Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress

China’s investment concentrates on the processing and manufacturing industries in Vietnam, with numerous gas, water and power production and distribution projects. The following priorities are construction and real estate.

Nations and territories with the largest FDI investment in Vietnam as of December 31, 2015

Nations/territories Project No. Investment capital China: -Taiwan -Hong Kong -Macau 4,759 2,478 975 10 $56.7 billion $31 billion $15.5 billion $57 million South Korea 4,970 $45.2 billion Japan 2,914 $38.9 billion Singapore 1,544 $35.1 billion

The investment methods chosen by Chinese firms are mainly direct investment with wholly invested capital projects or under Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT), Build Transfer (BT) or Build-Transfer-Operate (BTO) agreements.

Chinese investment spreads across Vietnam. In the north of the country investors target strategic locations with good infrastructure and transport near the border with China.

Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Thuan, Ha Tinh, Dong Nai, Binh Duong, Lao Cai, Hai Phong and Quang Ninh are currently the top attractions for Chinese investors.

In its thirst for energy and materials, China has been strengthening its foreign investment in recent years. Private Chinese enterprises are scouting for new markets, and Vietnam is an enticing destination. Investors anticipate that more investment capital will pour into Vietnam in the future.