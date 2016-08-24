VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam records lowest consumer price index increase since February

By Ha Phuong   August 24, 2016 | 06:40 pm GMT+7

CPI rose a modest 0.1 percent on-month, the lowest increase in the past 6 months.

CPI this month rose by 2.57 percent against August last year following higher prices for medicine and healthcare services, which rocketed by 6.2 percent compared to the same period in 2015, said the General Statistics Office (GSO).

The upcoming new school year also contributed a humble advance of 0.47 percent in education prices.

On the contrary, the prices of food and food stuff fell slightly by 0.14 percent on-month, while transportation services fell 1.97 percent against July due to fuel price cuts.

Hanoi’s CPI

The capital experienced a slight decline of 0.17 percent in its CPI, said the GSO. Three of the 11 groups of goods used to calculate CPI fell slightly, while a slight rise was recorded in the remaining eight.

Due to the abundant supply of food and food stuff, the price of rice plummeted by VND 300-700 per kilogram, triggering a sharp plunge in the cost of food and catering services in the capital.

Related news:

Consumer price index up 1.7pct in March

April consumer price index edges up: GSO report

China consumer inflation rises in May

Tags: CPI consumer price index Hanoi
 
Read more
ASEAN countries stifle free labor market

ASEAN countries stifle free labor market

Vietnam province galvanized by $15-billion steel project

Vietnam province galvanized by $15-billion steel project

Chinese furniture firms move to Vietnam to avoid US tariffs

Chinese furniture firms move to Vietnam to avoid US tariffs

Youth unemployment swelling worldwide: ILO

Youth unemployment swelling worldwide: ILO

Vietnam’s Kido sells snack business for $90 mln

Vietnam’s Kido sells snack business for $90 mln

Hanoi's hotel occupancy rate hits five-year high

Hanoi's hotel occupancy rate hits five-year high

Samsung to stretch out into Vietnam's aviation logistics sector

Samsung to stretch out into Vietnam's aviation logistics sector

Vietnam in urgent need of deepwater port in Mekong Delta

Vietnam in urgent need of deepwater port in Mekong Delta

 
go to top