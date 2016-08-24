Vietnam records lowest consumer price index increase since February

CPI this month rose by 2.57 percent against August last year following higher prices for medicine and healthcare services, which rocketed by 6.2 percent compared to the same period in 2015, said the General Statistics Office (GSO).

The upcoming new school year also contributed a humble advance of 0.47 percent in education prices.

On the contrary, the prices of food and food stuff fell slightly by 0.14 percent on-month, while transportation services fell 1.97 percent against July due to fuel price cuts.

Hanoi’s CPI

The capital experienced a slight decline of 0.17 percent in its CPI, said the GSO. Three of the 11 groups of goods used to calculate CPI fell slightly, while a slight rise was recorded in the remaining eight.

Due to the abundant supply of food and food stuff, the price of rice plummeted by VND 300-700 per kilogram, triggering a sharp plunge in the cost of food and catering services in the capital.

Related news:

> Consumer price index up 1.7pct in March

> April consumer price index edges up: GSO report

> China consumer inflation rises in May