Consumer price index up 1.7pct in March

The average CPI for the first quarter of 2016 was up 1.25 percent on year.

According to the GSO, March’s CPI was low, enabling the government to keep inflation under control.

“As a rule, CPI falls in March as consumer demand drops off after the Lunar New Year. However, CPI rose this year due to price hikes for medical and education services,” said the GSO

The cost of medical services soared in March.

Of the 11 goods and services used to calculate CPI, the medical sector saw a significant increase of 24.3 percent after Decree No. 37 took effect on March 1, stipulating increased fees for medical services.

The education sector also jumped 0.66 percent after many provinces adjusted tuition fees in line with Decree No. 83.

The average prices of the other nine sectors fell between 0.01 and 3.64 percent.