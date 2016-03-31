Vietnam president asks Samsung to help develop supporting industries

At a reception for Samsung Vietnam’s General Director on March 30, President Sang asked the company to help with developing supporting industries.

He commended the company's research and development (R&D) center initiative in Vietnam, and congratulated Samsung on its success in Thai Nguyen and Bac Ninh provinces and in Ho Chi Minh City.

Samsung Vietnam’s General Director Han Myong Sup said he was positive that with government support, the rate of locally made components in Samsung's electronic products would increase. The company has already begun manufacturing the first smart TVs in Ho Chi Minh City.

He said the R&D center in Hanoi would produce excellent engineers and workers with advanced knowledge. Additionally, Samsung's programs to encourage young talent have already picked out outstanding Vietnamese to attend international technology competitions.

Since 2014, the company has also been organizing conferences to attract local partners to join its production chain.

Samsung plants in Vietnam employ more than 110,000 workers and total shipments abroad have grossed $32 billion.