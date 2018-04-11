Vietnam first in line to export rambutans to New Zealand

Rambutan will become the third fruit Vietnam exports to New Zealand after dragonfruit in 2014 and mango in 2011.

Vietnam has been given the green light to start exporting rambutans to New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ambassador Wendy Matthews made the announcement at a ceremony held by her embassy and Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Hanoi on Tuesday.

Matthews said Vietnam should also expect to receive more products shipped from New Zealand considering how both countries recently signed the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a trade pact that will reduce tariffs in its 11 member countries, including agricultural products such as fruit.

“When the two countries [Vietnam and New Zealand] cooperate, we can share with each other products and experience regarding the field of agriculture, “ she said.

Vietnam’s Vice Minister of Agriculture Le Quoc Doanh said the ministry will be discussing when the first shipment of rambutans will be leaving for New Zealand, as well as the price.

“For rambutans to gain access to a strict market like New Zealand is a positive sign for Vietnamese agriculture,” he said.

According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs, the country exported $458 million worth of goods to New Zealand last year, including electrical parts and seafood.

Vietnam is currently New Zealand’s 17th biggest trade partner.