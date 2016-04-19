Vietnam Customs names new director general

The General Department of Vietnam Customs has announced the retirement of current Director General Nguyen Ngoc Tuc and the promotion of Nguyen Van Can as his replacement from May 1.

Nguyen Van Can was born in 1963 and first stepped into the customs sector in 1990. In addition to his current position at Vietnam Customs, he also acts as chief of Office of the National Steering Committee on Anti-Smuggling, Commercial Fraud and Counterfeiting. Can is a member of the National Commission of Aviation Security and the National Commission of HIV/AIDS, Drugs and Prostitution.

After changes in personnel, Vietnam Custom will have one director general and four deputy director general.