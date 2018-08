Vietnam aims to keep toxic debts ratio under 3 percent of total loans. Photo by Reuters

Vietnamese banks’ total loans at the end of May were 6.16 percent larger than at the end of 2017, the State Bank of Vietnam said on Monday.

Bad debts accounted for 2.18 percent of total lending at the end of the first quarter, it said in a statement.

Vietnam aims to keep toxic debts ratio under 3 percent of total loans, while the central bank has said it targets credit growth at 17 percent this year.