VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Vietnam Airlines’ share sales to Japan’s ANA complete

By Toan Dao   July 5, 2016 | 08:16 am GMT+7

Vietnamese state ownership in Vietnam Airlines is expected to be further reduced to 65 percent after the share sales.

Japan’s biggest airline ANA Holding Inc (ANA) has become a strategic shareholder of Vietnam Airlines after wrapping up the purchase of an 8.77 percent stake in the national flag carrier, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported July 4.

On July 1, ANA had paid more than VND2.4 trillion ($109 million) for the stake in Vietnam Airlines.
The Vietnamese national carrier is scheduled to hold an irregular stakeholders’ meeting by the end of September to add the new members of ANA to the board of directors and amend the corporation’s regulations, according to VNA.

The state ownership in Vietnam Airlines has been lowered to 75 percent after the sales. It will be further cut down to 65 percent of charter capital in line with the approved divestment scheme, the report said.

A security guard cycles near an Airbus A350-900 aircraft during its delivery ceremony at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi July 2, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Kham

A security guard cycles near an Airbus A350-900 aircraft during its delivery ceremony at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi July 2, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Vietnam Airlines has set a target of more than 3 billion euro ($3.38 billion) in revenue this year, up 9 percent year-on-year.

ANA, the biggest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, has taken possession of more than half of the 83 long-haul aircraft it has ordered. Japan’s biggest airline is the owner of 240 aircraft, operating between 88 destinations with about 47 million passengers annually.

Related news:

> Vietnam Airlines to sell $108 million stake to Japan’s largest airline

> Vietnam Airlines targets 20 million passengers, $3.4 billion revenue this year

> Leading Japanese carrier to acquire Vietnam Airlines stake

Tags: ANA Vietnam Airlines stake sales
 
Read more
Vietnam to approve TPP this year, but all efforts may be in vain

Vietnam to approve TPP this year, but all efforts may be in vain

Japanese pharma invests nearly $100 million in Vietnamese medicine maker

Japanese pharma invests nearly $100 million in Vietnamese medicine maker

Vietnam earns $42mln from lychee export to China

Vietnam earns $42mln from lychee export to China

Vietnam playing catch-up to hit 2016 economic growth target: GSO official

Vietnam playing catch-up to hit 2016 economic growth target: GSO official

HCMC aims to convert 250,000 household businesses into SMEs by 2020

HCMC aims to convert 250,000 household businesses into SMEs by 2020

Vietnamese shipping corporation tries to bail out of sinking ships

Vietnamese shipping corporation tries to bail out of sinking ships

Vietnam boosts catfish exports to U.S., China, Brazil

Vietnam boosts catfish exports to U.S., China, Brazil

World’s largest energy firm exits $22-billion Vietnam refinery plan

World’s largest energy firm exits $22-billion Vietnam refinery plan

 
go to top