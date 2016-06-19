Vietnam Airlines targets 20 million passengers, $3.4 billion revenue this year

In the first quarter of this year, the firm transported 4.6 million passengers, up 11.6 percent on-year, Vietnam News Agency reported on Saturday, citing Nguyen Quoc Phuong, director of the Vietnam Airlines' representative office in Europe and France.

Vietnam Airlines has set a target of more than 3 billion euro ($3.38 billion) in revenue this year, up 9 percent year-on-year.

A security guard cycles near an Airbus A350-900 aircraft during its delivery ceremony at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi July 2, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Kham

The company has also inked a deal to sell an 8.77 percent stake to Japan’s biggest airline All Nippon Airways, making it a strategic investor. The contract, worth more than $109 million, was signed during a visit by Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Tokyo in May.

