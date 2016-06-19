VnExpress International
Vietnam Airlines targets 20 million passengers, $3.4 billion revenue this year

By Toan Dao   June 19, 2016 | 11:29 am GMT+7

State-run national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to carry 20.1 million passengers this year, an increase of 15.5 percent from 2015.

In the first quarter of this year, the firm transported 4.6 million passengers, up 11.6 percent on-year, Vietnam News Agency reported on Saturday, citing Nguyen Quoc Phuong, director of the Vietnam Airlines' representative office in Europe and France.

Vietnam Airlines has set a target of more than 3 billion euro ($3.38 billion) in revenue this year, up 9 percent year-on-year.

A security guard cycles near an Airbus A350-900 aircraft during its delivery ceremony at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi July 2, 2015. Photo by Reuters/Kham

The company has also inked a deal to sell an 8.77 percent stake to Japan’s biggest airline All Nippon Airways, making it a strategic investor. The contract, worth more than $109 million, was signed during a visit by Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to Tokyo in May.

