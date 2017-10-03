VnExpress International
Uber Vietnam CEO leaves post, reasons unknown

By Anh Tu   October 3, 2017 | 10:24 am GMT+7
Dang Viet Dung has left his position as CEO of Uber Vietnam. Photo courtesy of Uber Vietnam.

The company had to pay nearly $3 million in back-taxes and fines last month, but it is unclear if this had any bearing on the decision.

Uber Vietnam has announced that its CEO Dang Viet Dung has left the company. No information about the reasons for his departure or who will replace him has been revealed.

Dung, 32, took the helm of Uber Vietnam when the U.S.-based firm first entered the country in 2014.

A graduate from Amherst College in the U.S., he took the post after halting a master program at Harvard Business School.

Late last month, tax authorities in Ho Chi Minh City collected VND66.68 billion ($2.93 million) in arrears from Uber Vietnam, including fines for faulty declarations and late payments.

Following the incident, rumors started to spread that Uber would be leaving Vietnam. The company was quick to dismiss this.

As of August, Uber had four million users in Vietnam, according to official company data.

