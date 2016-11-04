Toyota recalls 20 Lexus cars in Vietnam to fix air bag issue

Lexus model RX350 is being recalled in Vietnam over faulty airbag assembly. Photo by VnExpress/Tran Huy Thang

Toyota started recalling 20 Lexus cars in Vietnam on Wednesday to check the front passenger air bags whose inflator may not deploy correctly.

A source from Toyota Vietnam said it is recalling 17 cars of the RX350 model and three RX200t cars imported from Japan and manufactured between November 28, 2015 and June 13, 2016.

According to the manufacturer, the front passenger air bag inflator may have been improperly welded or misassembled, which could cause the air bag to deploy unexpectedly and partially inflate, posing a risk of injury to people in the car as well as other travelers on the road.

Toyota Vietnam will check the cars at its two offices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City and will replace the air bags for free. It will take around four hours, the company said.

In October, Toyota also recalled 5.8 million vehicles in Japan, Europe and China which were made between April 2006 and December 2014 as their air bags lacked a drying agent to prevent the buildup of moisture, a flaw blamed for explosions that spray shrapnel into vehicle cabins.

