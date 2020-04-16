Techcombank customers set for $1.28 billion Covid-19 relief package

Vishal Shah, Head of the bank’s Business Banking Division, said the support package was designed to share hardships with customers, ensure their financial stability and continued flow of credit amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

Who are the specific target beneficiaries of this relief package?

The support package will apply for both individual and enterprise customers heavily impacted by Covid-19. It includes interest reductions, introduction of preferential interest rates as well as debt rescheduling at suitable terms, thereby helping our customers mitigate the negative impact on account of Covid-19.

In the initial stage of the Covid-19 outbreak, Techcombank conducted an assessment of industries and enterprises that are most likely to be affected. We believe that enterprises that have significant imports and/or exports to the E.U. and U.S, as well as agriculture, textile and garments, travel and related services have been most impacted. Enterprises that employ large number of expats and foreign employees have also been hurt due to the prevailing travel restrictions.

We have engaged our enterprise customers to understand their needs and difficulties, and implemented policies in line with the State Bank of Vietnam's direction to support the impacted customers during these unprecedented times.