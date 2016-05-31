VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

State Bank of Vietnam buys up $7 billion to boost foreign exchange reserves

By Thanh Thanh Lan   May 31, 2016 | 06:38 pm GMT+7
State Bank of Vietnam buys up $7 billion to boost foreign exchange reserves
Vietnam has bought a large sum U.S. dollars to increase its reserves. Photo by VnExpress

The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) has purchased $7 billion since the start of the year, but doled out more than $3 billion in the last two months.

The SBV's efforts have helped keep the foreign exchange rate and market stable. The exchange rate has climbed slightly this year to between VND22,290 and VND22,230 to the dollar, according to the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV).

A BIDV report on Vietnam's macroeconomy said that “the trade balance is expected to record a surplus next month, and the foreign exchange rate in the final half of 2016 is forecast to remain stable between VND22,300 and VND22,500 for $1, subject to positive signs from the U.S. economy.”

The report also said that the inter-banking interest rate has fallen sharply due to VND credit growth that has surpassed local deposits. The SBV also poured over $3 billion into the market via foreign exchange channels, contributing to the interest rate cut.

According to BIDV, the inter-banking interest rate is likely to rise again if the central bank withholds its dollar injection into the market. “In the long term, pressure on interest rates could occur if credit growth hits 18 to 20 percent this year, but it only rose by four percent in the first four months,” the report said.

BIDV experts forecast that the government bond coupon rate will continue to fall if credit disbursement remains low, allowing the SBV to continue loosening its monetary policies.

Tags: State Bank of Vietnam SBV foreign exchange rate trade balance BIDV Research
 
Read more
Vietnam more favorite among German investors than China, India and other Asian peers

Vietnam more favorite among German investors than China, India and other Asian peers

Vietnam extends $1.3 billion loan package to boost gloomy real estate market

Vietnam extends $1.3 billion loan package to boost gloomy real estate market

South Korea's Busan Bank open for business in Ho Chi Minh City

South Korea's Busan Bank open for business in Ho Chi Minh City

Vietnam treasury bond sales extend losing streak

Vietnam treasury bond sales extend losing streak

SBV asks banks to increase investments in government bonds

SBV asks banks to increase investments in government bonds

Japan pledges $820 million loan to support Ho Chi Minh City metro project

Japan pledges $820 million loan to support Ho Chi Minh City metro project

Vietnam extends budget deficit to $3 billion from Jan-May

Vietnam extends budget deficit to $3 billion from Jan-May

Over a million Vietnamese reported unemployed in first quarter

Over a million Vietnamese reported unemployed in first quarter

 
go to top