VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Saigon's housing market hits highest sales since 2011 bubble crisis

By Vi Vu   July 10, 2017 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
Saigon's housing market hits highest sales since 2011 bubble crisis
Affordable housing has been driving the market in Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by VnExpress/Vu Le

Affordable housing went through the roof, with Q2 sales jumping 123 percent, according to real estate firm Savills.

Ho Chi Minh City saw a strong performance in the apartment business in the second quarter this year, thanks largely to the affordable segment.

Apartment transactions between April and June increased 33 percent from the first quarter of the year, and by 67 percent from the same period last year, with 11,600 units sold, according to figures from real estate consultancy firm Savills.

The number was the highest since 2011, the year of the city's housing crisis.

The affordable housing segment accounted for 64 percent of the sales, the company said in a report released on Monday.

While transaction volume in the top-tier dropped 32 percent on-year, sales of more affordable units costing less than VND30 million (VND1,320) a square meter surged a whopping 123 percent.

With 58,000 new households (families) formed in 2016, Ho Chi Minh City has the biggest real estate market in Southeast Asia, the company said, but in terms of affordability, it is among the worst in the region.

The market has for years focused on the high-end segment, where prices hit VND90 million (nearly $4,000) per square meter. That would mean it would take two working adults 20 years to pay for a 60 square meter apartment, based on the city’s average income in 2016.

Besides, many people in the megacity are migrants and low-income workers.

Savills research suggests that the market is changing and will continue in an affordable direction to catch first-time buyers.

Low-cost apartments are expected to occupy nearly half of the apartment market in the city this year, with a further 48,000 units to be launched by the year-end.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam real estate housing income
 
Read more
Google Earth to let users post stories, photos in coming years

Google Earth to let users post stories, photos in coming years

Vietnam to lift restrictions on foreign investment in privatization push: Prime Minister

Vietnam to lift restrictions on foreign investment in privatization push: Prime Minister

Things to know about Bitcoin

Things to know about Bitcoin

Ho Chi Minh City to crack down on tax-evading Facebook retailers

Ho Chi Minh City to crack down on tax-evading Facebook retailers

Qatar c.bank says country has $340 bln in reserves, can weather Arab sanctions: CNBC

Qatar c.bank says country has $340 bln in reserves, can weather Arab sanctions: CNBC

Vietnam cuts lending interest rate to spur economic growth

Vietnam cuts lending interest rate to spur economic growth

Growing chorus denounces sexist Silicon Valley culture

Growing chorus denounces sexist Silicon Valley culture

Multi-million dollar deals inked between Vietnamese, German firms

Multi-million dollar deals inked between Vietnamese, German firms

 
go to top