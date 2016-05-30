VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Over a million Vietnamese reported unemployed in first quarter

By Bui Hong Nhung   May 30, 2016 | 06:30 pm GMT+7

Data from the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs showed that more than one million people were jobless in the first quarter of this year, up 1.97 percent against the same period last year.

The ministry added that half of the unemployed were young people aged from 15 to 24. Job seekers who had completed higher education accounted for 41.3 percent of the total, while university graduates made up nearly 20 percent.

A representative from the ministry explained that the rising unemployment was due to a slowdown in economic growth that has caused many enterprises to make employees redundant. Moreover, demand for manual workers is high while demand for graduates is fairly low, so the unemployment rate in this demograph is on an upward trend.

The ministry said that about 53.29 million were employed in the first quarter, down 0.4 percent on-year. The ministry expects the figure to touch 54.47 million in the second quarter.

Tags: unemployment rate the unemployed manual workers
 
Read more
State Bank of Vietnam buys up $7 billion to boost foreign exchange reserves

State Bank of Vietnam buys up $7 billion to boost foreign exchange reserves

SBV asks banks to increase investments in government bonds

SBV asks banks to increase investments in government bonds

Japan pledges $820 million loan to support Ho Chi Minh City metro project

Japan pledges $820 million loan to support Ho Chi Minh City metro project

Vietnam extends budget deficit to $3 billion from Jan-May

Vietnam extends budget deficit to $3 billion from Jan-May

Thailand overtakes China to become Vietnam’s top car supplier

Thailand overtakes China to become Vietnam’s top car supplier

Vietnam aims to keep inflation under 5 percent in 2016

Vietnam aims to keep inflation under 5 percent in 2016

Vietnam's FPT expands services in Japanese market

Vietnam's FPT expands services in Japanese market

Higher duties fail to stop Vietnamese from guzzling beer

Higher duties fail to stop Vietnamese from guzzling beer

 
go to top